NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

All Blacks far too good for Wallabies in Japan

2018-10-27 09:48
Beauden Barrett (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Wallabies, once again, fell well short of beating the All Blacks when they went down 37-20 in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Yokohama, Japan. 

It is a result that will not do anything to alleviate the pressure on under-fire Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. 

The All Blacks were not at their best in a Test match that struggled to get going, but it was performance that suggested that they are still some distance ahead of their Australasian rivals.

As is so often the case, the All Blacks were superior in the final 20 minutes of the match as they ran away with it. 

More to follow ...

Scorers:

NZ (17)

Tries: Liam Squire, Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane

Conversions: Barrett (3)

Penalties: Barrett (2)

Australia (10)

Tries: Sefanaia Naivalu, Israel Folau

Conversions: Bernard Foley (2)

Penalties: Foley (2)

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Substiitutes (one to be omitted): 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu,18  Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Tom Banks

Read more on:    wallabies  |  all blacks  |  bledisloe cup  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: WP v Sharks

40 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie confirms Aplon will be part of Bok squad Bok wing nominated for World Rugby award Aussie Warner walks off mid-innings after sledge Springbok hooker confirms Stormers move Bulls confirm capture of Duane Vermeulen
Cobus Reinach chats to Sport24 Faf: We won't sledge Aussies over ball-tampering WRAP: Absa Premiership WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 