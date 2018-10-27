All Blacks far too good for Wallabies in Japan

Cape Town - The Wallabies, once again, fell well short of beating the All Blacks when they went down 37-20 in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Yokohama, Japan.

It is a result that will not do anything to alleviate the pressure on under-fire Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

The All Blacks were not at their best in a Test match that struggled to get going, but it was performance that suggested that they are still some distance ahead of their Australasian rivals.

As is so often the case, the All Blacks were superior in the final 20 minutes of the match as they ran away with it.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

NZ (17)

Tries: Liam Squire, Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane

Conversions: Barrett (3)

Penalties: Barrett (2)

Australia (10)

Tries: Sefanaia Naivalu, Israel Folau

Conversions: Bernard Foley (2)

Penalties: Foley (2)

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Substiitutes (one to be omitted): 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu,18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Tom Banks