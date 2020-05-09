NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

All Blacks could play in December as NZR explores all options

2020-05-09 18:44
Mark Robinson
Mark Robinson (Getty Images)
Related Links

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Mark Robinson says there is still no clarity on the prospects for Test rugby in 2020, but said they will explore every avenue - even if it means the All Blacks would play deep into December.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

"We're factoring in any international, cross-border play for later in the year. It’s incredibly fluid and everything is on the table. Our feeling is we just need to make a start once we get the proper green light around Super Rugby and see what time and opportunities that gives us for any other rugby later in the year,” Robinson told New Zealand's Stuff.co.nz website.

The NZR earlier in the week announced plans to start a five-team domestic competition named Super Rugby Aotearoa

This follows the New Zealand government's announcement that professional rugby and netball will resume at Covid-19 alert Level 2 which could come into effect on Monday.

Super Rugby Aotearoa will involve New Zealand's five franchises - the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders - and could star in Junes.

The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend. All matches will be played in closed stadiums.

Regarding talk of the Rugby Championship possibly being played at one venue, with Perth touted as the potential host city, Robinson confirmed that the possibilities are being explored at this point.

OPINION | Rugby Championship in Perth would suit Springboks

"We'd love to play some form of international rugby. We've made no secret of the fact that’s where we derive the large share of our income from. It will be important later in the year if we can get some, and if not we've just got to keep working through plans we have in terms of responding to Covid-19 and making the best of the domestic series we have."

When probed on the latest in the year he would be prepared to put the All Blacks on the field, Robinson commented: "We've got a very open view on that and we're talking through a lot of different scenarios that potentially sees New Zealand rugby players playing into December."

- Compiled by Sprot24 staff

Read more on:    all blacks  |  mark robinson  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Le Clos calls for rival Sun to be stripped of Rio gold Hard work paid off for former Springbok Bands Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait to learn from Jake TOUR TALES | When Polly's boys went 'zero to hero' Down Under
Walters admits leaving Springboks is 'bittersweet' Pirates midfielder Motshwari may have contracted Covid-19 while shopping Proudfoot: Differences between Rassie and Eddie 'eye-opening' Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warns

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok hooker ... John Smit, Bismarck du Plessis or someone else perhaps?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 