Ackermann robbed at gunpoint while on holiday in SA

Cape Town - Gloucester flank Ruan Ackermann was robbed at gunpoint while on holiday in South Africa.

The 24-year-old is on a short break in country of his birth while the English Premiership takes a break until the weekend of February 14-16.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "Hello Everyone. Had a bad experience yesterday! Got hijacked and gun pointed. Everything stolen. Grateful for the blessing of God that kept us safe. If anyone needs me just DM me."



A Gloucester spokesperson confirmed the incident to the Gloucestershire Live website.

"Gloucester Rugby was made aware on Thursday morning that one of its players, Ruan Ackermann, was the subject of a robbery while on holiday in South Africa.



"The club has been in contact with the family and, while Ruan and his companions are obviously shaken by the incident, they are thankfully unhurt."



Ackermann is the son of Johan Ackermann, the current Gloucester coach and former mentor of the Lions where Ackermann junior started his professional career.

The father-son duo joined Gloucester from the Lions in 2017.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert