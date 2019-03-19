WATCH: Wits player breaks down in post-match interview

Cape Town - Wits wing Bin Kasende Kapepula gave one of the more emotional post-match interviews you're ever likely to see on Monday.

The 23-year-old was named the 'Player that Rocks' after his side's thrilling 30-29 win over UCT in the Varsity Cup, and when he gave his post-match interview the emotion was too much for some of those who had gathered at Wits Stadium to deal with.

Wearing a vest with the words 'RIP Christine Osborne. I love you baby' printed on the front, Kapepula began telling the most heart-wrenching story about the week he had suffered and how motivated he had been to put in a good performance.

"This is the love of my life, Christine Osborne," he said, choking up.

"She passed away last week Wednesday ... my beautiful girlfriend. I played my heart out for her. I know she's looking down and she's so happy with me. I love you so much."

Wits captain Constant Beckerling then came to Kapepula's side to give his player, clearly struggling to hold it together, some support.

"Sometimes you just have to go back to why you play the game ... for the love of it, the friends, the brotherhoods," Beckerling said.

"Just because it is not a great season does not mean this is not a great team, and we showed it here today."

Wits are seventh on the Varsity Cup log having won two and lost four of their fixtures this season.