NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Varsity Cup

WATCH: Wits player breaks down in post-match interview

2019-03-19 08:59
Bin Kasende Kapepula
Bin Kasende Kapepula
Related Links

Cape Town - Wits wing Bin Kasende Kapepula gave one of the more emotional post-match interviews you're ever likely to see on Monday. 

The 23-year-old was named the 'Player that Rocks' after his side's thrilling 30-29 win over UCT in the Varsity Cup, and when he gave his post-match interview the emotion was too much for some of those who had gathered at Wits Stadium to deal with. 

Wearing a vest with the words 'RIP Christine Osborne. I love you baby' printed on the front, Kapepula began telling the most heart-wrenching story about the week he had suffered and how motivated he had been to put in a good performance. 

"This is the love of my life, Christine Osborne," he said, choking up. 

"She passed away last week Wednesday ... my beautiful girlfriend. I played my heart out for her. I know she's looking down and she's so happy with me. I love you so much."

Wits captain Constant Beckerling then came to Kapepula's side to give his player, clearly struggling to hold it together, some support. 

"Sometimes you just have to go back to why you play the game ... for the love of it, the friends, the brotherhoods," Beckerling said. 

"Just because it is not a great season does not mean this is not a  great team, and we showed it here today."

Wits are seventh on the Varsity Cup log having won two and lost four of their fixtures this season. 

Read more on:    varsity cup  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA rugby faces mass exodus after World Cup De Kock soars in ICC ODI rankings PIC: Welsh skipper melts hearts by keeping young 'mascot' warm Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings Stormers visit scene of Bok heroism
Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings Stormers visit scene of Bok heroism We can beat any Test side - Afghanistan's Nabi SA rugby faces mass exodus after World Cup De Kock soars in ICC ODI rankings

Fixtures
Monday, 25 March 2019
CUT v FNB NWU, CUT Stadium 18:30
Shimlas v Maties, Shimla Park 18:30
UP-Tuks v UCT Ikeys, Tuks Stadium 18:30
Wits v UWC, Wits Rugby Stadium 18:30
Monday, 01 April 2019
Maties v UWC, Danie Craven Stadium 18:30
FNB NWU v Wits, Fanie du Toit Stadium 18:30
UCT Ikeys v CUT, UCT Rugby Fields 18:30
UJ v Shimlas, UJ Stadium 18:30
Monday, 08 April 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 16:45
TBC v TBC, TBC 19:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will you be supporting in this year's Varsity Cup competition?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 