Varsity Cup

Varsity Cup transformation targets to increase over next decade

2020-01-13 07:16
varsity cup
Varsity Cup (File)
Cape Town - The Varsity Cup's transformation targets for the next decade have been unveiled.

According to Rapport, there must be nine players of colour in each Varsity Cup or Varsity Shield match-day squad for the 2020 season, with five of those players required to be in the starting line-up.

During the 2019 season, the requirement was eight in the squad with five in the starting line-up.

The report in the Afrikaans newspaper added that the number will be increased each year and that teams will be required to start eight players of colour by 2025.

By 2028, the requirement will be 13 players of colour in the match-day squad, with nine in the starting line-up, and by 2030 the target will be 14 in the match-day squad, with 10 in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, tournament organisers also announced last week that all but one of this year's fixtures will kick off at 19:00 in a new innovation they hope will improve attendance figures.

This adjustment will see one game broadcast on Monday nights, with the second-tier Varsity Shield moving to Friday evenings.

This adjustment will lead to fewer games broadcast on TV and the reason is believed to be due to dwindling viewership numbers.

The 2020 Varsity Cup kicks off on February 3, with the final scheduled for April 13.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

varsity cup  |  rugby

 

