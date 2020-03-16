NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Varsity Cup

Varsity Cup matches postponed

2020-03-16 06:12
varsity cup
Varsity Cup (File)
All Varsity Cup matches for Monday, 16 March have been postponed, organisers announced late on Sunday.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Varsity Cup board will meet on Tuesday, 17 March where a decision on the remainder of the tournament will be taken.

The four matches postponed for Monday include CUT v Wits, NWU v Maties, UCT Ikeys v Shimlas and UJ v UWC.

Defending champions Maties currently top the standings with five wins from five matches.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    varsity cup  |  rugby  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

