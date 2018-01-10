Varsity Cup cuts ties with Steinhoff

Cape Town - Varsity Cup management has confirmed that Steinhoff International has withdrawn as a second tier sponsor of the annual Varsity Cup tournament.

Subsequently, the tournament's management have begun a process of exploring alternative sponsorship opportunities to sustain the spotlight on talent development.

Duitser Bosman, CEO of Varsity Cup, assured spectators that preparations for the 2018 tournament are at an advanced stage and that they are working with all their partners to ensure the success of this year’s competition, which kicks off on Monday, January 29.



The 11th edition of SA’s premier intervarsity rugby competition features 16 of SA’s best university teams in a challenge for top honours on the rugby field.

All four competitions in the Varsity Cup tournament will continue as planned, including Varsity Cup, Varsity Shield, Young Guns and Koshuis Rugby.

Financial irregularities within the Steinhoff organisation forced CEO Markus Jooste to step down towards the end of last year, which saw the share price of the company plummet.

For all the fixtures, visit www.varsitycup.co.za