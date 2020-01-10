Ex-Bok No 10 to coach NWU-Pukke in Varsity Cup

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Andre Pretorius has been named head coach of NWU-Pukke for this year's Varsity Cup.

The 41-year-old, who played 31 Tests between 2002 and 2007, has been involved with coaching at the Leopards Rugby Union for the past few seasons.

Defending champions Maties also have a new coach, with former provincial player Drikus Hancke taking over from Hawies Fourie who has left to coach the Cheetahs.

UP-Tuks also have a former provincial player as their new coach, with Nico Luus in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, tournament organisers also announced that all but one of this year's fixtures will kick off at 19:00 in a new innovation they hope will improve attendance figures.

This adjustment will see one game broadcast on Monday nights, with the second-tier Varsity Shield moving to Friday evenings.

The 2020 Varsity Cup kicks off on February 3, with the final scheduled for April 13.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff