NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Varsity Cup

Ex-Bok No 10 to coach NWU-Pukke in Varsity Cup

2020-01-10 09:27
Andre Pretorius
Andre Pretorius (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Andre Pretorius has been named head coach of NWU-Pukke for this year's Varsity Cup.

The 41-year-old, who played 31 Tests between 2002 and 2007, has been involved with coaching at the Leopards Rugby Union for the past few seasons.

Defending champions Maties also have a new coach, with former provincial player Drikus Hancke taking over from Hawies Fourie who has left to coach the Cheetahs.

UP-Tuks also have a former provincial player as their new coach, with Nico Luus in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, tournament organisers also announced that all but one of this year's fixtures will kick off at 19:00 in a new innovation they hope will improve attendance figures.

This adjustment will see one game broadcast on Monday nights, with the second-tier Varsity Shield moving to Friday evenings.

The 2020 Varsity Cup kicks off on February 3, with the final scheduled for April 13.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    pukke  |  varsity cup  |  andre pretorius  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Buttler calls Philander a 'f***ing knobhead' on live TV Stormers surprise with inclusion of ex-Bok Lobberts Top NZ referee quits after Rugby World Cup snub 2 Springboks crack nod for Sky Sports team of the decade Stormers may require Pieter-Steph's 'kindness'
Anderson a dangerous floater at Australian Open Stormers may require Pieter-Steph's 'kindness' Bulls to play 2 warm-up matches against Tuks Castro on Chiefs' title chances: Step by step we'll get it Stokes makes case for Test cricket as debate rages over 5-day format

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will you be supporting in this year's Varsity Cup competition?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 