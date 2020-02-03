NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Zondagh set to quit as Bulls director of rugby

    2020-02-03 06:28

    Cape Town - Alan Zondagh is reportedly set to quit his director of rugby post at the Bulls.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Zondagh has asked to be released from his contract because he no longer wants to commute between Cape Town and Pretoria.

    The announcement is expected to be made on Monday.

    The report added that Zondagh has stayed in a hotel at Loftus Versfeld while his wife remained at their home near Cape Town.

    During his tenure at the Bulls, Zondagh streamlined the union's structures and reduced the number of contracted players from about 200 to nearly 100. He also established an under-19 club league and a new skills division.

    Zondagh values the skills levels of rugby players highly - his son Alan-Basson is the current skills coach at French giants Toulouse and a former skills coach of the Sharks.

    Zondagh formerly coached Western Province and also coached Saracens in England, while he also made headlines with the Rugby Performance Centre he established in Riebeek West.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

