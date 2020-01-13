NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Zacks set to quit as WP Rugby CEO - report

    2020-01-13 09:36

    Cape Town - Paul Zacks has had enough and is reportedly set to quit as CEO of WP Rugby.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that WP Rugby will make an announcement about his departure within the next few days.

    The report added that Zacks will accept a severance package and take the decision for health reasons.

    It was reported last year that Zacks was rushed to hospital after a stress-related breakdown.

    The pending news follows nearly a year of in-fighting, with the union's amateur arm (WPRFU), led by president Zelt Marais, increasingly interfering with the day-to-day running of the professional arm (WP Rugby) headed by Zacks.

    An interim committee will now run the union while a successor to Zacks is found.

    Zacks has been CEO of WP Rugby since 2016 and the union's financial struggles were well documented during his tenure.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

