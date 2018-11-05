WP’s money woes open door for Brits’ Bulls move

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits is reportedly on the verge of signing for the Bulls.



“We’re at an advanced stage in our negotiations. We’ve been negotiating with him for some time now. We’ve always believed we’ll be successful and convinced that he’ll play Super Rugby for us next year,” the Blue Bulls’ high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg told Netwerk24.



The Afrikaans publication earlier reported that Brits would play for the Stormers next season, but it is believed that the WP Rugby Union's monetary problems has opened the door for the Bulls.

Brits was set to retire from professional rugby after clinching a fourth Premiership crown with English club Saracens earlier this year before being lured back by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

He returned inside a month to win an 11th cap for the Springboks and acted as a mentor for the team during the Rugby Championship.

The fleet-footed No 2 was also included in the Springbok squad for their current year-end tour to Europe.



Brits, who now has his sights set on next year’s Rugby World Cup, earlier had two stints in Super Rugby with the Stormers - between 2006-2009 and briefly in 2011.

During his time at Saracens (2009-2018) he also won two European Champions Cup titles.

