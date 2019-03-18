NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    WP Rugby struggling to pay off debt

    2019-03-18 09:03

    Cape Town - The WP Rugby Union is reportedly struggling to pay back its debt to investment company Remgro

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that WP Rugby's debt to Remgro has grown from R40 million to almost R53 million after the union failed to make interest payments.

    The report added that the WP Rugby Union has not paid interest on the loan for some time and that interest over the next three years could push the loan amount up to R83 million.

    Adding to the union's financial woes is lower than expected supporter numbers for the Stormers' Super Rugby home matches, the ongoing battle between the professional and amateur arms of the union, as well as the fact that 28 owners of corporate boxes had given up their contracts.

    Remgro, an investment holding company based in Stellenbosch, bailed out WP Rugby with a personal loan at the end of 2016 when the union faced bankruptcy.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Swys explains decision to back rookie...
    27 Stormers depart for Australasia
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 5
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    Saturday, 23 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Lions, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Rebels, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 24 March 2019
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     