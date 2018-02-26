WP Rugby dismisses coach Fleck's overseas offer

Cape Town - WP Rugby has moved to distance Stormers coach Robbie Fleck from an approach by Welsh side Ospreys to take over as head coach.



Ospreys, currently languishing in sixth place (out of seven teams) in Conference A of this year's PRO14 tournament, parted company with coach Steve Tandy last month after six years at the helm.

According to the Wales Online and BBC Sport websites, the Ospreys have spoken to Fleck, who guided the Stormers to two Super Rugby quarter-finals since taking charge of the team in December 2015.

On Monday, WP Rugby issued a statement in response to the reports, confirming Fleck, 42, has a contract with the Cape franchise.

The statement read as follows:

"Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck is currently in the second year of a three-year contract, which runs until the end of the 2019 season.

"Fleck has been approached by various clubs in the United Kingdom, but remains under contract with the Stormers.

"The Stormers mentor is fully focused on the current Australasian tour, which will see his team take on defending Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders, in Christchurch on Saturday."

While word on the street is Fleck has rejected the offer, the Stormers will be well aware that contracts mean very little - if anything - in this day and age.