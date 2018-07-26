NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved

    2018-07-26 09:02

    Cape Town - WP Rugby president Thelo Wakefield says the union is hopeful that the discord between assistant coach Paul Treu and the rest of the Stormers management team can be sorted out.

    READ: Thelo Wakefield hits back at Corne Krige in open letter

    Treu made headlines last week when it was reported that he had stormed out of a season review meeting.

    The 47-year-old reportedly said he “has had enough of being treated poorly” and was “not going to take it anymore”.

    It is believed that Treu and another of the Stormers' assistant coaches, New Zealander Paul Feeney, do not see eye to eye and that he also feels head coach Robbie Fleck does not value his input.

    Netwerk24 reports that Wakefield, WP Rugby CEO Paul Zacks and director of rugby Gert Smal on Wednesday held a meeting with all the members of the Stormers coaching staff (Fleck, Feeney, Treu and Russell Winter) to discuss the matter.

    According to Wakefield, the issue was “exaggerated” in the media and he believes the coaching quartet can continue working together.

    “It was a fruitful meeting and was held in good spirits. All members have committed to finding solutions. The aim was to determine the facts. It was part of our season review,” Wakefield said.

    The WP president added that the issue was an “internal matter” and that they have an “exceptional” group for next season.

    Treu represented the Blitzboks between 1999-2003 after which he coached the national Sevens side from 2004-2013 during which time he oversaw the victorious World Rugby Sevens Series campaign of 2008/09.

    Earlier this year, the Stormers shuffled the roles of their assistant coaches, while Fleck remained head coach.

    Treu, formerly the team's defence coach, became the 'assistant coach for structural play'.

    What it meant was that Treu coached the team until the third phase on attack, while on defence he took charge from first phase until the next set-piece.

    Feeney, last season’s backline and skills coach, was put in charge of 'attack and defence from unstructured play'.

    Winter, last season’s forwards coach, became assistant coach for 'forwards and contact situations'. This area included the 'breakdown'.

    The changes were made to create more synergy between the coaching staff, the Stormers said.

    The Stormers won only six out of 16 matches in this year's Super Rugby competition and failed to reach the playoffs.

    The Cape side narrowly avoided the wooden-spoon in the South African Conference, pipping the Bulls on points differential.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Hurricanes starting XV unchanged for...
    All Blacks prop returns for Crusaders
    Waratahs won’t change game plan to...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     