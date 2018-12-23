NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Willie stays a Wasp as Bulls fail to sign star fullback

    2018-12-23 10:13

    Cape Town - The Bulls' plans to recruit a third Springbok ahead of next year's Super Rugby tournament have failed.

    Hot on the heels of the confirmation that hooker Schalk Brits and No 8 Duane Vermeulen would be plying their trade for the Pretoria franchise in 2019, comes the news that that fullback Willie le Roux will NOT be calling Loftus Versfeld home.

    Instead, the 29-year-old will be staying at his English club, Wasps.

    Blue Bulls Company high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg told the Rapport newspaper that ‘Wasps will not release Willie from his contract’.

    Le Roux missed large parts of the current English season while on Springbok duty this year.

    Le Roux has represented the Boks on 52 occasions and was the first-choice No 15 for national coach Rassie Erasmus in 2018.

    Meanwhile, the Bulls’ plans to sign Toulouse prop Maks van Dyk were scuppered when he opted to extend his contract with the French club for another year.

    Van Dyk, 26, educated at Paarl Boys, has made a name for himself since moving to France prior to the 2016/17 season having previously represented the SA Under-20 side as well as the Cheetahs and Griquas primarily in his home country.

    The Bulls, looking to rebound from a disastrous 2018 Super Rugby campaign in which they finished bottom of the SA Conference with just six wins from 16 matches - and 12th (out of 15) in the overall log - have made numerous changes both on and off the field of late.

    Besides the key signings of Brits and Vermeulen, Pote Human was named coach of the Super Rugby side following the departure of John Mitchell, while Alfonso Meyer has been brought in as CEO to replace the outgoing Barend van Graan.

    In addition, Alan Zondagh has been named Director of Rugby at the union.

    The Bulls will open their 2019 Super Rugby campaign against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, February 16.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero'...
    Wallaby lock Arnold set for Toulouse...
    Bulls: Will Pote be Papier’s saviour?
    Ardie Savea signs new Hurricanes deal

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     