    Willemse to take SuperSport matter to Equality Court

    2018-06-20 10:59

    Cape Town - Ashwin Willemse's legal team has confirmed they will be taking the SuperSport matter to South Africa's Equality Court.

    READ: Mallett: Willemse talks garbage, we irritate each other!

    It has been just over a month since Willemse walked off a live SuperSport broadcast, accusing fellow-analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of 'patronising' him.

    The incident sparked a racial debate in South Africa, with Willemse having suggested at the time that Botha and Mallett were undermining him. 

    On Tuesday, SuperSport released their findings of an independent review that found that there had been no racism involved. 

    Willemse, although he did not attend any of the review dates, maintains that racism was at the core of what had transpired. 

    According to SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane, Willemse had opted not to take part in the review because he felt that it was not the right forum for the issue to be discussed. 

    READ: Mallett, Naas cleared of racism in Willemse walk-out case

    Now, we seem to have a clearer understanding of what forum Willemse would find appropriate. 

    According to Jacaranda FM, Willemse legal team will be approaching the Equality Court and ask them to probe further into the review. 

    The station spoke to Willemse's lawyer, Nqobizitha Mlilo, who referred to the independent review as a "fruitless exercise". 

    Mlilo added that the SuperSport report was one-sided. 

    "We believe the whole incident is rooted in racism. We are at an advanced stage with preparing those documents, and we will be approaching the Equality Court," Mlilo confirmed. 

