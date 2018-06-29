NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Whiteley not at optimum fitness, but can go 80 minutes

    2018-06-29 07:57

    Johannesburg - Warren Whiteley will make his first Super Rugby appearance since March 10 when the Lions take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. 

    The Lions captain returns after a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury, and if he gets through the clash unscathed it will be good news for the Springboks and their coach Rassie Erasmus. 

    Duane Vermeulen, who was immense for South Africa throughout their 2-1 series win over England, is unavailable for the Rugby Championship and Erasmus will have to field a new No 8 for that competition. 

    Whiteley, who was heavily tipped to be Erasmus' Bok captain, would be the logical replacement for Vermeulen even if they are different types of players. 

    Whiteley made his return to action in Sunday's 47-29 SuperSport Challenge win over the Blue Bulls, and Lions conditioning coach Ivan van Rooyen is confident that the 30-year-old is ready to go 80 minutes of required. 

    "We were pleased to see him come through 60 minutes in the SuperSport Challenge," Van Rooyen said.

    "Warren is naturally fit and strong. If you talk about his optimal condition, he is probably three weeks away. But, is he good enough to play 80 minutes? Yes."

    Van Rooyen added that Whiteley would not have made himself available for selection had he not been fit enough.

    "Warren has been working hard and he is ready to play," said Van Rooyen.

    "One thing about Warren is that he is a true professional so if he is not ready to play and give 100% for the team, then he won't play. Those 60 minutes were massive for him and for us."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19, Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Courtnall Skosan

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jaguares skipper back for Stormers...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 17
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Mbonambi starts for Stormers in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     