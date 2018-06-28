NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Whiteley, Marx, Combrinck start for Lions

    2018-06-28 13:47

    Cape Town - The Lions have been boosted by a number of returning players ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban.

    Most significantly, captain Warren Whiteley finally returns from a lengthy lay-off with a troublesome knee while Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is back after recovering from a hamstring strain. 

    There is more good news in the backline, where Ruan Combrinck makes a return to the No 14 jersey while Courtnall Skosan is back on the bench after recovering from a serious knee injury. 

    There is a feeling of familiarity everywhere else in the squad, where coach Swys de Bruin has backed his returning Springboks. 

    Whiteley will captain the side.

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19, Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Courtnall Skosan

