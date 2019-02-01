NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Whiteley leads Bok-laden Lions on Superhero day

    2019-02-01 12:05

    Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium.

    No 8 Warren Whiteley leads a Lions side brimming with experience, but also interspersed with some talented youngsters in the starting line-up and on the bench.

    The Lions team features nine Springboks in the starting line-up and one on the bench.

    The game, which kicks off at 14:00, will form part of the superhero double header where all four the South African teams will be playing in Marvel-inspired superhero kits.

    The Lions will be dressed in the familiar webbed suit of Spider-Man; the Sharks will adopt the Black Panther look; the Stormers will be looking to hammer their opponents in the colours of Thor; and the Bulls will shield all attacks thrown their way as Captain America.

    The second game of the day is between the Stormers and Bulls at 16:15.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Danie Minnie, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jacobie Adriaanse, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smith, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Sylvian Mahuza, 24 Ruan Combrinck, 25 Vincent Tshituka, 26 Rhyno Herbst

    Sharks

    15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Phepsi Buthelezi, 23 Cameron Wright

