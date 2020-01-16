NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    New role for Whiteley as Lions lineout coach

    2020-01-16 14:26

    Cape Town - Warren Whiteley has been confirmed as the Lions' lineout coach for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The Johannesburg franchise on Thursday confirmed a large management team for the 2020 season, with the former Springbok captain taking a step back from the playing field.

    It was reported late last year that Whiteley would not play in Super Rugby 2020 due to an ongoing knee problem.

    The 32-year-old has been laid low by several injuries over the past two seasons, but it's specifically knee ligament injuries that could mean the end of his playing career.

    Whiteley has had a significant impact as Lions skipper over the last few years and the team reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals (2016, 2017 and 2018) under his leadership.

    ALSO READ: Jantjies leads Lions in SuperHero clash against Bulls

    Lions' management team for 2020 Super Rugby season:

    Head coach: Ivan van Rooyen

    Defence: Sean Erasmus

    Attack, backs and skills: Neil de Bruin

    Forwards - scrum: Julian Redelinghuys

    Forwards - lineout: Warren Whiteley

    Collisions and rucking: Philip Lemmer

    Technical analyst: Wynand Ellis

    Team physician: Rob Collins

    Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

    Strength and conditioning: Rupert Oberholster

    Biokineticist: Jannie Klingbiel

    Team manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

    Assistant team manager: Johane Singwane

    Massage: Ram Khumalo and Carol Dickson

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jantjies leads Lions in SuperHero...
    Kolisi at No 8 as Stormers name teams...
    Sharks' Nche excited to be back in...
    Bulls' creative plan to plug Jesse gap

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     