New role for Whiteley as Lions lineout coach

Cape Town - Warren Whiteley has been confirmed as the Lions' lineout coach for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The Johannesburg franchise on Thursday confirmed a large management team for the 2020 season, with the former Springbok captain taking a step back from the playing field.

It was reported late last year that Whiteley would not play in Super Rugby 2020 due to an ongoing knee problem.

The 32-year-old has been laid low by several injuries over the past two seasons, but it's specifically knee ligament injuries that could mean the end of his playing career.



Whiteley has had a significant impact as Lions skipper over the last few years and the team reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals (2016, 2017 and 2018) under his leadership.

Lions' management team for 2020 Super Rugby season:

Head coach: Ivan van Rooyen

Defence: Sean Erasmus

Attack, backs and skills: Neil de Bruin

Forwards - scrum: Julian Redelinghuys

Forwards - lineout: Warren Whiteley

Collisions and rucking: Philip Lemmer

Technical analyst: Wynand Ellis

Team physician: Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Strength and conditioning: Rupert Oberholster

Biokineticist: Jannie Klingbiel

Team manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant team manager: Johane Singwane

Massage: Ram Khumalo and Carol Dickson