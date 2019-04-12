NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Whiteley cleared to join Lions Down Under

    2019-04-12 11:21

    Cape Town - The Lions have received a significant boost with the news that captain Warren Whiteley has been cleared to fly to Australasia to join his team-mates.

    The Lions’ medical team said on Friday that Whiteley sufficiently recovered from a pectoral injury that has hampered his season to date.

    The Springbok No 8 will fly to Australia over the weekend, and while he will miss Saturday’s match against the Brumbies in Canberra, he should be available for their games against the Chiefs in Hamilton April 19 and the Crusaders in Christchurch on April 26.

    Saturday’s Brumbies v Lions clash is scheduled for 11:45 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Tom Wright, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Lachlan McCaffrey, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Pete Samu, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Scott Sio

    Substitutes: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Jahrome Brown, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Irae Simone, 23 Andy Muirhead

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi,  10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Stephan Lewies, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Nathan McBeth

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

