NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Whiteley back as Lions bench Jantjies, Marx

    2019-04-16 12:17

    Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

    Kick-off is at 09:35 (SA time).

    No 8 Warren Whiteley is back after a lng injury layoff and resumes the captaincy. The Springboks returns seven weeks after suffering a pectoralis major muscle tear in the match against the Stormers in Cape Town. He joined the Lions last Sunday after passing a fitness test on the Friday.

    Other changes to the team that lost 31-20 to the Brumbies in Canberra sees Gianni Lombard replace Elton Jantjies at flyhalf and Ross Cronje coming in for Nic Groom at scrumhalf.

    Sylvia Mahuza starts at fullback in place of Andries Coetzee, while Robbie Coetzee replaces Malcolm Marx at hooker, with the Springbok star also rested


    Rotation dictates several positions, like Gianni Lombard at ten, Ross Cronje at nine, Robbie Coetzee at hooker and Sylvian Mahuza at fullback.

    Teams:

    Chiefs

    TBA

    Lions

    15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Frans Van Wyk, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Andries Coetzee

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jantjies could join Coetzee on...
    Bulls enter bye week with no new...
    Fleck: Leyds finding form that made...
    Retired All Black opens up on mental...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Saturday, 20 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Brumbies, Cape Town 15:05
    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 9 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     