White confirms new-look Bulls coaching team as Mongalo joins fray

Jake White has confirmed his completed his overhaul at the Bulls and on Tuesday announced his new-look backroom coaching team.

White heads up the group as Director of Rugby as well as head coach.

The role of breakdown specialist will be filled by Nollis Marais, an experienced campaigner among various coaching roles at the Bulls over the years. Marais is no stranger to high pressure roles, as he himself filled the head coach position at this level in 2017.

White outlined the importance of the role.

"Teams have always had consultants or forwards coaches addressing the breakdown as part of their broader roles," he said via a press statement.

"This will become a key focus area for us going forward, especially with the breakdown laws being changed. It also speaks to the type of rugby we will be looking to play. Nollis has been around the block and knows exactly what we need. I have no doubt that he is the perfect man for this job."

World Rugby announced a breakdown guideline to assist with the implementation of existing laws revolving around one of the most dynamic facets of the game with Marais ensuring that all teams that fall under the banner of the Bulls and Blue Bulls are able to adapt to and successfully implement on the field.

A new face to the group is Joey Mongalo, who joins the Bulls as the defence coach, after a decade with the Lions and Golden Lions where he served several roles including defence and attack for the Super Rugby, Currie Cup, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and junior teams where he assisted in winning silverware including back-to-back SA Rugby U19 Championship titles.

He also served as an assistant coach to the Junior Springboks in 2016; Director of Coaching at King Edwards the VII School in Johannesburg and the Defence Coach of Wits in the Varsity Cup.

Mongalo is no stranger to Loftus Versfeld as he represented the union in the Currie Cup and various junior campaigns that wielded an SA Rugby U20 Championship title and two SA Rugby U21 Championship titles. He also spent a year as the Blue Bulls Company Marketing Assistant.

Russell Winter was officially announced as forwards coach last week, while current backline coach Chris Rossouw continues his work with the backs. Pine Pienaar moves out of his role as defence coach, and into the role of technical advisor.

White is also in the process of addressing the need for a new scrum coach.

"The BBCo will also be looking to announce a new scrum coach in the near future, as we have agreed to release Daan Human to the Springboks," he said.

"He has done some amazing work with the pack, as can be seen on the field, and undoubtedly be missed at Loftus. We have already engaged a few candidates and are confident that we will announce a suitable replacement shortly."

The Bulls will also be announcing the junior coaching and management team within the next few weeks.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

#BullsFamily Director of Rugby, Jake White, confirms senior coaching roles including new Breakdown Specialist, Nollis Marais, and Defence Coach, Joey Mongalo. ?? pic.twitter.com/M5Xi9EbgMm — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 27, 2020