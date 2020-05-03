Wedding bells loom for Springbok loosie Van Staden

Wedding bells loom for Springbok and Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden and his fiancée Chanel Leuvennink.

Writing on his Instagram page, the 24-year-old said: Het jou so baie lief!!??? (Love you so much)



The Bulls were also quick to congratulate the soon-to-be Van Stadens on their engagement.

Van Staden made three appearances for the Springboks - all off the bench - in the 2018 (two) and 2019 (one) Rugby Championships.

Sport24 wishes the couple many years of wedded bliss!

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley