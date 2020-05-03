NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Wedding bells loom for Springbok loosie Van Staden

    2020-05-03 16:56

    Wedding bells loom for Springbok and Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden and his fiancée Chanel Leuvennink.

    Writing on his Instagram page, the 24-year-old said: Het jou so baie lief!!??? (Love you so much)

    The Bulls were also quick to congratulate the soon-to-be Van Stadens on their engagement.

    Van Staden made three appearances for the Springboks - all off the bench - in the 2018 (two) and 2019 (one) Rugby Championships.

    Sport24 wishes the couple many years of wedded bliss!

    - Compiled by Garrin Lambley

