WATCH | Sharks lock shows off his dance moves

With Super Rugby still suspended as the world navigates its way through the coronavirus pandemic, the Sharks have opted for a rather unique way of keeping their players competitive.

The Durban-based franchise has been running a series on its social media channels called 'Sharks Got Talent'.

The competition sees various Sharks players showing off some of their skill sets away from the rugby field, from Jeremy Ward making smoothies to Tera Mtembu playing cricket.

The latest edition sees 20-year-old lock JJ Van der Mescht showing off his dance moves from his house, and it's worth a watch!

There is still now clarity on the future of 2020 Super Rugby and if the tournament is scrapped this year it would be particularly harsh on the Sharks.

Under the new leadership of coach Sean Everitt, the Durbanites were top of the combined log having won six of their seven fixtures so far this year.