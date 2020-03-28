WATCH | Jake White discusses new Bulls role

WATCH as new Bulls director of rugby Jake White chats about his appointment.

In an interview with Jacaranda FM's Elma Smit, the former Springbok coach shares how he hopes to lure more South African players back from overseas and how he intends to spend the country's 21-day lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White was on Wednesday confirmed as the Bulls' new director of rugby until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

White replaces Alan Zondagh, who resigned in January, but will also take over from Pote Human as head coach next season.