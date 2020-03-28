NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    WATCH | Jake White discusses new Bulls role

    2020-03-28 15:21

    WATCH as new Bulls director of rugby Jake White chats about his appointment.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    In an interview with Jacaranda FM's Elma Smit, the former Springbok coach shares how he hopes to lure more South African players back from overseas and how he intends to spend the country's 21-day lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    White was on Wednesday confirmed as the Bulls' new director of rugby until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

    White replaces Alan Zondagh, who resigned in January, but will also take over from Pote Human as head coach next season.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Siya Kolisi's foundation to aid...
    WATCH | He's a dancer! Sharks wing...
    Stormers centre beats lockdown to...
    Jake to also coach Bulls, union...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    • Lions v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Stormers v Rebels, TBC 17:15
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    • Crusaders v Blues, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 05:45
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Waratahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Rebels, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     