WATCH | How the Stormers are tackling lockdown

Since the very beginning of the South African lockdown period, the Stormers have been following an in-depth remote training programme.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The programme aims to keep the players fit, but there are also training drills and rugby exercises for the players to follow.

Video communication between the coaches and the players has been key throughout this process, and on Friday the Stormers released a video to their YouTube channel to provide a closer look at how the players are coping with the lockdown period.

Super Rugby 2020 remains suspended and there is still no clear indication when, or even if, the season will resume.

The Stormers, meanwhile, were seventh on the combined log and second in the South African Conference when the season was suspended.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: