WATCH | Bok skipper Siya Kolisi's lockdown message

Springbok and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has a message for the nation as South Africa prepares for a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Via a video clip shared by the Stormers, the World Cup-winning skipper called on South Africans to adhere to the rules of government as the country aims to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

"The most important thing right now for us as a team is the health of the country... and what the people need... we must make sure we send the right messages and show how much this means to us by making sure we are staying within the rules," Kolisi said on Wednesday.

"It is tough for everybody... if you can't do much, just stay at home because that is also supporting what the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) has said. The whole world is asking for [everyone] to fight this thing. So do what you can as a person."

With the country in lockdown, the Stormers players will aim to stay fit at home.

Coach John Dobson said earlier this week that the players will be provided with home gym equipment and will be doing technical analysis during the enforced period of lockdown.

Kolisi added: "We as a team still have a responsibility to stay in shape, look after ourselves. We have to be in lockdown, but we have to make sure we use our resources to maintain fitness and conditioning so that when the day does come that Covid-19 is finished, we are prepared and ready to play."

WATCH Kolisi's full interview in the video clip below:

<br _moz_dirty="" />

- Compiled by Herman Mostert