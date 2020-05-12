WATCH | All Blacks prop shows brute strength in scrum practice with Ford SUV

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi is the latest rugby player to get creative with his training, with Covid-19 lockdown restrictions about to be eased in New Zealand.

According to the Stuff website, the strongman, listed on the All Blacks' website as 195cm and 122kg, engaged in some novel scrum training with resistance from his car and young daughter.

In an Instagram post, Tu'ungafasi is shown packing down against a scrum machine with his daughter perched on top, and shunting his Ford Everest SUV a short distance.

"Single sled session this afternoon. Ft [featuring] my little future Black Ferns tighthead prop," he wrote in the caption.

The Blues and four other New Zealand Super Rugby sides are set to resume training soon after the country moves to alert Level 2 on Thursday.

NZ Rugby released the draw for new Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament this week, which pits the Blues against the Hurricanes in Auckland on Sunday, 14 June in Week 1.