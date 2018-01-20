NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Wasps bid farewell to departing Carr

    2018-01-20 09:06

    Cape Town - Aviva Premiership juggernauts, Wasps, will bid farewell to South African No 8 Nizaam Carr who leaves the club next week to rejoin the Stormers for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

    Carr joined the club on loan in November, and although he only had a short stint with them, he made an immediate impact.

    Playing in eight matches to date, Carr managed four tries in his stay including a magnificent long range effort against Harlequins.

    According to the Wasps website, director of rugby Dai Young says Carr will indeed be missed. 

    “Nizaam's been outstanding,” Young said. “He had Nathan Hughes' big shoes to fill and he's done an admirable job in that.

    “He's shown what his strengths are. He reads the game really well, carries really strongly, is a great link player and stands out defensively.

    “He’s really fitted into the way we want to play and done a great job for us. Hopefully we can get a win to see him off, because he deserves one.” 

    And it seems that a return to Wasps at a later date is not out of the question.

    “Nizaam is contracted to Super Rugby and he's got to weigh up what his options are after that,” said Young.

    “He has to think about whether he stays in South Africa to compete for international honours or not, but we're in the mix and we'd certainly love to have him back if the chance arose.”

    Carr will be part of the squad for Sunday's encounter against Ulster. He returns to Cape Town next week. 

