    Waratahs won’t change game plan to avoid Lions strengths

    2018-07-26 06:48

    Cape Town - Waratahs utility forward Jed Holloway says they are not intimidated the Lions’ strength at lineout time ahead of the teams’ Super Rugby semi-final in Johannesburg on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

    The Lions have the best lineout success rate (90%) in the competition this season and have scored 43 of their 81 tries off attacking set-pieces.

    Lions captain Warren Whiteley hinted earlier in the week that this could prompt the Waratahs to "avoid lineouts and scrums" at all costs.

    But Holloway disagrees. He told the Sydney Morning Herald that the ‘Tahs would not be changing their game plan out of fear for the Lions’ strengths.

    "They're a quality pack but we consider our pack quite fast and mobile. They have their strengths but we have ours in different ways," Holloway said.

    "I don't think we'll be avoiding lineouts. Even though they're the top in the numbers, we've got the second-best defensive lineout in the competition, which is something we've been working really hard at and we're very proud of as well."

    The Waratahs, who won Super Rugby in 2014, will be looking to win their first playoff match in South Africa.

    They will also be eager to gain revenge on the Lions, having lost 29-0 when the teams met in Sydney earlier this year.

    Both teams will name their respective line-ups later on Thursday.

