NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Waratahs coach joins chorus questioning SA ref Seconds

    2019-05-14 09:31

    Cape Town - Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson was unhappy with the high penalty count against his side in their 29-28 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend.

    According to SANZAAR's official website, South African referee Egon Seconds penalised the Sydneysiders 11 times, while the hosts only conceded two penalties the entire match.

    "Several of the decisions towards the end of the match did not go our way," Gibson told Netwerk24.

    "With that penalty count against us we just couldn't get any momentum. I really think the penalty count against us was tough. That penalty we conceded that they kicked over to go 29-28 left me puzzled."

    The lopsided penalty count was also mentioned by SuperSport pundit Nick Mallett, who said in-studio afterwards: "We can't not talk about the officiating in that second half. I think it was very difficult for Michael Hooper (Waratahs captain) to come out and say it has been a tough game between two teams who were having a crack at each other. Quick frankly, there were a couple of calls that went the way of the Lions."

    Mallett made special mention of a pass that had gone forward in the build-up to a Lions try early in the second half.

    "That pass was dramatically forward, two metres forward and it ends up being a Lions try. It is not a close call. It is forward out of the hands.

    "There were situations where there was a breakdown and he (Seconds) was calling players off the ball. It became a very loose and difficult game at the end because the players weren't sure which way the referee was going to blow the whistle.

    "What is very difficult is that a coach has got to go into a press conference and World Rugby state quite clearly that you cannot criticise the referee. Basically that has to be done through the proper channels. The coaches have a right to approach SANZAAR but it has to go through the proper channels because obviously after each game the losing coach is never happy."

    Seconds was assisted by an all-South African crew of assistant referees - Rasta Rasivhenge and Jaco Peyper - while Willie Vos was the TMO.

    Seconds, who was not picked to officiate in any matches for this weekend's Round 14 action, was also involved in at least three bizarre instances in the match (watch below) when he got in the way of players and was bumped out of their path.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Aussie referee takes charges of...
    Sharks' Botha would be an...
    S15: Yo-yo effect may continue for SA...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 17 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Jaguares, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Bulls, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 18 May 2019
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Highlanders, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Crusaders, Cape Town 17:15
    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    “Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 13 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     