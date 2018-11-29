Waratahs closing in on giant South African lock

Cape Town - The Waratahs are reportedly closing in on a deal to secure the services of South African lock Le Roux Roets.

The 23-year-old, who played out of France for Racing 92 between in 2016 and 2017, has been at the Pumas since the beginning of this year and played in the 2018 Currie Cup.

But, according to Rugby.com.au, Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says he is close to securing a move to Sydney for Roets.

Roets, who stands at 2.00 m tall and weighs around 135 kg, has not yet finalised a deal with the Waratahs but the report does say that there has been contact.

The Australian franchises in Super Rugby are all set to manage their Wallabies players carefully in 2019 with it being a World Cup year, and that is why Gibson is believed to be looking for reinforcements from outside of the country.

"We are keen on filling that spot, that lock, and we are searching for that profile of lock where we want to add a bit of size to us," Gibson said.

"We believe we have found that person and are due to announce to that shortly."