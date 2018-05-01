NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Wallaby sorry for urinating on pub bar

    2018-05-01 08:21

    Sydney - Wallabies and Waratahs scrumhalf Nick Phipps admitted he was "a bloody idiot" and apologised on Tuesday after being kicked out of a pub for urinating on the bar.

    Phipps, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated and dressed as a cow, was ejected from the classy Woollahra Hotel in Sydney on April 21 as he celebrated his impending wedding with friends.

    "It's always been in my character to stand up and accept the responsibility. I was a bloody idiot," he told reporters.

    "It's one of those things I wanted to front straight away and get the apology out there and make sure everyone knows how sorry I am."

    He admitted he couldn't remember much about the incident, but that it "lasted just a few seconds".

    "I take my responsibility as one of the senior players very seriously and I will accept all sanctions that are handed down to me," he said.

    "I've spoken to Rugby Australia, they've voiced their displeasure, they're not very happy."

    While Phipps was apologetic, it is another unwanted headache for both the Waratahs and Rugby Australia, who were last month left reeling by controversial anti-gay comments posted on social media by superstar Israel Folau.

    Phipps married his long-time partner Ebony Bamford on Saturday.

