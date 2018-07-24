NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Wakefield hits back at Krige in open letter

    2018-07-24 17:06

    Cape Town - WP Rugby president Thelo Wakefield has hit back after one of its former captains criticised the top brass of the union.

    Corne Krige, who played 68 matches for WP, 56 for the Stormers and 39 Tests for the Springboks, was quoted in Rapport over the weekend saying there were too many administrators at WP who did not belong in their positions.

    Krige hit out at the “amateur” management style of some employees who were “not competent to run a multi-million rand organisation”.

    According to Netwerk24, Krige sent Wakefield a personal message that his comments were not specifically directed towards him, but the WP president nevertheless took offence.

    Wakefield has hit back in an open letter, which Sport24 obtained courtesy of Netwerk24:

    Dear Corne

    As a past player for WP I was most disappointed in the article published in Rapport on Sunday.

    The article was not only damaging to WP Rugby but also to me personally.

    Given that you were a great player and captain, despite being extremely hurt by the article, I would like to retain my dignity and not take you on publically in the printed press. I would however like to point out some facts and address some of the issues you raised;
     

    - We have experienced a number of challenges recently at WP Rugby and continue to work tirelessly to develop a plan that we believe will make WP great again.

    - That plan involves a number of unencumbered (debt free) high value property assets that WPRFU owns. Part of WP Rugby’s turnaround strategy is the development of those property assets to ensure significant residual income streams for the Union in perpetuity.

    - The leadership of WP Rugby includes some incredibly astute business minds including; Dr Johan Van Der Merwe of Mayco; Suzanne Stevens of Brightrock and Hennie Heymans of DHL, all whom contribute significant business expertise to the running of WP Rugby at the highest level. In addition, the current CEO Paul Zacks, has an MBA, an honours and a masters degree, as well as 25 years of commercial experience.

    - We believe that we have contracted an exceptional group of athletes for next season and will ensure all issues and potential stumbling blocks like the current team management issue are dealt with and clarity provided where required, to ensure we have the best possible chance in the competition. We are also in advanced discussion with one or two high profile players that we are confident will join us.

    - WP Rugby can confirm that former WP Rugby (Pty) Ltd shareholder Remgro has not recalled their loans and that WP Rugby is in regular contact with Remgro with regard to its outstanding indebtedness to Remgro.

    - In addition, WP Rugby can confirm that it is in discussions with a potential equity investor with regards to the sale of a stake of less than 50% in the commercial arm of WP Rugby.

    - WP Rugby also wishes to clarify that the Aerios claim for damages it allegedly suffered, is against the Liquidated Company, not the current Company and is being dealt with by the Liquidators.

    As you are aware from your time as a player it remains easy to comment from the touchline. A leader however would arm himself with the facts, not attack individuals and would roll up his sleeves to the support the Union.
     
    Regards.

    Thelo Wakefield

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    McCaw: Crusaders can't repeat Sharks...
    Lions coach: Home advantage is...
    Bulls have sights on Bok hooker -...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     