NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Visa delays Tongan centre's arrival at Bulls

    2020-01-10 10:51

    Cape Town - The Bulls are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    According to Netwerk24, the Bulls wanted Tuitavake to play in their warm-up matches against UP-Tuks on Saturday, but a delay in the player's visa meant he could not board a plane to South Africa.

    He recently signed a two-year deal with the Pretoria franchise.

    Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said Tuitavake remained stranded in New Zealand.

    "We're in daily contact with his agent. We're eagerly awaiting his visa to be approved," said Meyer, who added that Tuitavake would not be in Pretoria before Monday.

    Tuitavake, 30, has played 14 Tests for Tonga and was a member of their Rugby World Cup squad in Japan last year.

    He grew up in New Zealand and represented North Harbour and the Crusaders, as well as Agen in France and Northampton Saints in England.

    He is the younger brother of former All Black wing Anthony Tuitavake.

    The Bulls, meanwhile, will face Tuks in two warm-up matches on at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

    Kick-off times for the two matches are at 09:00 and 11:00.

    Bulls (warm-up match 1):

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Jaundre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

    Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Ian Groenewald, 19 Marius Verwey, 20 Jean Droste, 21 David Coetzer, 22 Dawid Kellerman, 23 Diego Appolis, 24 Tim Agaba

    Bulls (warm-up match 2):

    15 Richard Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ryno Pieterse, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Adre Smith, 19 Ewan Coetzee, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 21 Morne Steyn, 22 Jay-Cee Nel, 23 Franco Naude, 24 Vaughen Isaacs

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SA coaches amped for Super Hero Sunday
    Bulls to play 2 warm-up matches...
    Stormers may require Pieter-Steph's...
    Waratahs announce Jack Maddocks...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     