Vermeulen starts in Sharks loose trio

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Kings Park.

Du Preez has made just one change to the team that beat the Lions 27-17 last weekend, with Jacques Vermeulen coming in on the flank to replace Philip van der Walt, who is out with a shoulder injury.



The rest of the starting XV remains unchanged, with Tyler Paul coming into the match-day squad to take Vermeulen's spot on the bench.



Craig Burden has been bracketed on the bench with 26-year-old hooker Cullen Collopy, as Dylan Richardson and Fez Mbatha are away on Junior Springbok duty.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola



Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden/Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Kane Le’aupepe, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Toby Smith

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21 Gareth Evans, 22 Richard Judd, 23 James Marshall