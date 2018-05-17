NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Van Zyl leads Stormers in Hong Kong

    2018-05-17 08:32

    Cape Town - Lock Chris van Zyl will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby encounter against the Sunwolves in Hong Kong on Saturday.

    Regular captain Siya Kolisi's workload is being managed, which will see him play off the bench in the first-ever Super Rugby match to be played in Hong Kong, which kicks off at 07:15 (SA time) at the Mong Kok Stadium on Saturday.

    As a result Cobus Wiese comes into the starting line-up on the flank, along with No 8 Nizaam Carr and loosehead prop JC Janse van Rensburg, who replaces the injured Steven Kitshoff.

    This will see prop Carlu Sadie come onto the bench alongside lock Jan de Klerk and loose forwards Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kolisi as forward cover.

    There are two changes to the backline, with Jean-Luc du Plessis making his first start of the campaign at flyhalf in place of Damian Willemse who is with the Junior Springboks.

    Seabelo Senatla also starts on the wing, with EW Viljoen amongst the replacements.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team are looking forward to make Super Rugby history by playing in Hong Kong.

    "It is great to play in Hong Kong and break new ground, but we are here to do a job and the team is focused on the task at hand.

    "Our preparations have gone well here and the players are determined to put together a convincing performance," he said.

    Teams:

    Sunwolves

    15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Kenki Fukuoka, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Michael Little, 11 Akihito Yamada, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Edward Quirk (captain), 6 Michael Leitch, 5 Grant Hattingh, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Shintaro Ishihara

    Substitutes: 16 Jaba Bregvadze 17 Craig Millar, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Uwe Helu, 20 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Jason Emery

    Stormers

    15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Carlu Sadie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 EW Viljoen

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Loosies: Lions’ snag could become...
    Cheika to Quade Cooper: Leave Reds or...
    Bulls surprise with Libbok at flyhalf
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 19 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Stormers, Mong Kok Stadium 07:15
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Highlanders, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Chiefs, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Brumbies, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 25 May 2018
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     