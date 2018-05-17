Van Zyl leads Stormers in Hong Kong

Cape Town - Lock Chris van Zyl will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby encounter against the Sunwolves in Hong Kong on Saturday.



Regular captain Siya Kolisi's workload is being managed, which will see him play off the bench in the first-ever Super Rugby match to be played in Hong Kong, which kicks off at 07:15 (SA time) at the Mong Kok Stadium on Saturday.



As a result Cobus Wiese comes into the starting line-up on the flank, along with No 8 Nizaam Carr and loosehead prop JC Janse van Rensburg, who replaces the injured Steven Kitshoff.



This will see prop Carlu Sadie come onto the bench alongside lock Jan de Klerk and loose forwards Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kolisi as forward cover.



There are two changes to the backline, with Jean-Luc du Plessis making his first start of the campaign at flyhalf in place of Damian Willemse who is with the Junior Springboks.

Seabelo Senatla also starts on the wing, with EW Viljoen amongst the replacements.



Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team are looking forward to make Super Rugby history by playing in Hong Kong.



"It is great to play in Hong Kong and break new ground, but we are here to do a job and the team is focused on the task at hand.



"Our preparations have gone well here and the players are determined to put together a convincing performance," he said.

Teams:

Sunwolves

15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Kenki Fukuoka, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Michael Little, 11 Akihito Yamada, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Edward Quirk (captain), 6 Michael Leitch, 5 Grant Hattingh, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Shintaro Ishihara



Substitutes: 16 Jaba Bregvadze 17 Craig Millar, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Uwe Helu, 20 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Jason Emery

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg



Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Carlu Sadie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 EW Viljoen