Van Zyl leads Stormers in Bulls friendly

Cape Town - Lock Chris van Zyl will captain a 26-man Stormers squad in their pre-clash against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (16:15 kick-off).



The match will be played directly after the encounter between the Lions and Sharks (14:00) in the Superhero Sunday double header and will see the Stormers run out in their Marvel Thor kit for the first time.



Van Zyl leads a squad with a good blend of youth and experience as the Stormers continue to build up to the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.



The back three features Dillyn Leyds at fullback and Seabelo Senatla and SP Marais on the wings, while Damian Willemse and Sergeal Petersen are on the extended bench.



Dan Kriel and JJ Engelbrecht link up in midfield with Jano Vermaak and Joshua Stander starting as the halfback pairing. Herschel Jantjies and Dan du Plessis will provide cover for the inside backs.



The loose trio of flanks Jaco Coetzee and Cobus Wiese and No 8 Juarno Augustus will have support from replacements Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kobus van Dyk.



Van Zyl starts alongside Salmaan Moerat in the second row, with Ernst van Rhyn and JD Schickerling among the replacements.



In the front row, hooker Scarra Ntubeni will have props Ali Vermaak and Michael Kumbirai either side of him, with new recruit Corne Fourie, Chad Solomon and Wilco Louw set to make an impact in the second half.



Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team are looking forward to what should be a special occasion.



"There will be a big crowd and a special atmosphere this Sunday and the players are all looking forward to the experience.



"On the field this will be an important step forward for us in our preparations for the upcoming campaign, so we are hoping to take a lot out of this game," he said.

The Stormers will also face the Bulls in their Super Rugby opener at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, February 16.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Joshua Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Ali Vermaak



Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 JD Schickerling, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Kobus van Dyk, 23 Herschel Jantjies, 24 Damian Willemse, 25 Sergeal Petersen, 26 Dan du Plessis

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Duncan Matthews, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Eli Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzina, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Dylan Sage, 25 Johnny Kotze, 26 Divan Rossouw