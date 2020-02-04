NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Van der Westhuizen to ref Stormers v Bulls derby

    2020-02-04 06:36

    Cape Town - Local referee Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Bulls at Newlands.

    Kick-off is scheduled for 17:15.

    Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Divan Uys, with Joey Klaaste-Salmans the television match official (TMO).

    South Africa's Jaco Peyper will be the referee for the earlier game between the Lions and Reds at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (15:05).

    Peyper will be assisted by countrymen Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffin Colbe, with Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

    Meanwhile on Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will be the referee for the Sharks' clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin (08:05 SA time).

    Gardner will be assisted by New Zealanders Paul Williams and James Doleman, with Chris Hart the TMO.

    The other South African involvement this weekend sees AJ Jacobs referee Saturday's match between the Waratahs and Blues in Newcastle (10:15 SA time) and Rasta Rasivhenge in charge of the Jaguares v Hurricanes contest in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time on Saturday).

    Super Rugby referee: Round 2

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Fixtures

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    • Waratahs v Blues, McDonald Jones Stadium 10:15
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
    • Jaguares v Hurricanes, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:05
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Stormers (WC)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

