    Van der Westhuizen to ref Bulls v Sharks at Loftus

    2019-03-05 06:54

    Cape Town - South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

    Van der Westhuizen was the referee in charge of last weekend's Reds v Crusaders match where a blunder occurred when the Kiwi side had to end the game with 14 men.

    He will be assisted by by compatriots Egon Seconds and Divan Uys, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

    The earlier match between the Lions and Jaguares at Ellis Park in Johannesburg will be refereed by South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge.

    Rasivhenge will be assisted by countrymen Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffin Colby, with Willie Vos the TMO.

    Other South African involvement sees AJ Jacobs, who was an assistant referee in the Brisbane debacle, take charge of Friday’s Australian derby between the Rebels and Brumbies in Melbourne (10:45 SA time).

    Jacobs will also be an assistant referee for the Waratahs v Reds game on Saturday (10:45 SA time).

    The Stormers have a bye this weekend.

    Super Rugby referees: Week 4

    Fixtures

    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 09 March 2019
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Sunwolves, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 15 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 19:10
    Results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
