    Torn hamstring ends Mbonambi's Super Rugby season

    2020-02-11 13:12

    Cape Town - The Stormers have received a setback with the news that their Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi will likely miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

    After a training session at Riebeek Kasteel Primary School on Tuesday, Stormers coach John Dobson said Mbonambi underwent an operation to his hamstring.

    He suffered the injury during the Stormers' 27-0 win over the Hurricanes in Round 1.

    "We originally thought it was a partial tear, but after further consultation, we got the news that the hamstring had torn completely," Dobson said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

    With Mbonambi out, the fitness of Scarra Ntubeni becomes of added importance to the Cape side. Chad Solomon is Ntubeni's back-up, while the other hookers in the squad are young guns Schalk Erasmus and Dan Jooste.

    Dobson, meanwhile, added that he was also concerned about the fitness of scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who is struggling with a chest injury.

    The star Springbok half-back will be given until Friday to prove his fitness for Saturday's clash against the Lions in Johannesburg.

    Flank Jaco Coetzee will be sidelined this weekend due to concussion.

    Dobson will named his team on Thursday for Saturday's clash which will kick off at 15:05.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

