NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Tongan centre finally arrives at Loftus

    2020-01-18 17:10

    Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed the arrival of Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake after his arrival was delayed due to visa issues.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    "The Bulls welcome Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake. We look forward to seeing him in action for the #BullsFamily," the Pretoria franchise posted on Instagram on Saturday.

    It was however too late for the 30-year-old to be included in the Bulls squad for their Super Hero Sunday clash against the Lions at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

    Tuitavake, who has signed a two-year deal, has played 14 Tests for Tonga and was a member of their Rugby World Cup squad in Japan last year.

    He grew up in New Zealand and represented North Harbour and the Crusaders, as well as Agen in France and Northampton Saints in England.

    He is the younger brother of former All Black wing Anthony Tuitavake.

    Sunday's Bulls v Lions clash is scheduled for 15:15.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

    Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Ryno Pieterse, 20. Ruan Nortje/Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Divan Rossouw, 24 Dylan Sage, 25 Manie Libbok, 26 Jeandre Rudolph, 27 Abongile Nonkontwana, 28 Tim Agaba

    Lions

    15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith   

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Roelof Smit, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Morne van der Berg, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Tyrone Green, 24 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 25 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 26 Jan-Louis La Grange, 27 Wandisile Simelane

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks name 9 Boks to face Stormers...
    Kings shock Stormers in the rain in...
    Sharks far too strong for Russia -...
    Bulls coach wants to see more of...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     