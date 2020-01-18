Tongan centre finally arrives at Loftus

Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed the arrival of Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake after his arrival was delayed due to visa issues.

"The Bulls welcome Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake. We look forward to seeing him in action for the #BullsFamily," the Pretoria franchise posted on Instagram on Saturday.

It was however too late for the 30-year-old to be included in the Bulls squad for their Super Hero Sunday clash against the Lions at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Tuitavake, who has signed a two-year deal, has played 14 Tests for Tonga and was a member of their Rugby World Cup squad in Japan last year.

He grew up in New Zealand and represented North Harbour and the Crusaders, as well as Agen in France and Northampton Saints in England.

He is the younger brother of former All Black wing Anthony Tuitavake.

Sunday's Bulls v Lions clash is scheduled for 15:15.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Ryno Pieterse, 20. Ruan Nortje/Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Divan Rossouw, 24 Dylan Sage, 25 Manie Libbok, 26 Jeandre Rudolph, 27 Abongile Nonkontwana, 28 Tim Agaba

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Roelof Smit, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Morne van der Berg, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Tyrone Green, 24 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 25 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 26 Jan-Louis La Grange, 27 Wandisile Simelane

- Compiled by Herman Mostert