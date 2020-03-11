NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Tigers confirm capture of Lions flank

    2020-03-11 05:54

    English club Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of Lions flank Cyle Brink.

    This follows Tuesday's announcement by the Lions that Brink had been released from his contract with immediate effect.

    In a one-sentence press release signed-off by CEO Rudolph Straeuli, the Lions stated: The Lions Rugby Company will release Cyle Brink from his contract as requested by the player with immediate effect.

    The 26-year-old makes the move to Leicester from Johannesburg after four seasons with the Lions.

    Brink attended King Edward VII School in Johannesburg which boasts alumni including former Springboks Bryan Habana and Joe van Niekerk as well as current South African international Malcolm Marx.

    The loose forward was a member of the Junior Springbok squad that finished runners-up at the Junior World Championship in 2014.

    Speaking about the signing of Brink, Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy was upbeat about the acquisition of the versatile forward.

    "Cyle is a physical, athletic and exciting talent, who can play across the back-row," Murphy told Leicester's official website.

    "He has stood out for the Lions in the competitive environment of Super Rugby and Currie Cup over recent seasons and we look forward to welcoming him to Leicester ahead of next season.

    "Cyle will add valuable depth to our back-row stocks, which will only see the competition for places in the side upped."

    Brink, speaking from South Africa, said Tigers have always been a club he has watched with a close interest while plying his trade in Super Rugby.

    "Tigers is a club I have always been interested in and, I knew if I ever went over to Europe, Leicester was always one of the clubs I would have wanted to play for.

    "I am keen to come over and keen for a change. I am excited for the different style of rugby and what I can add at Leicester Tigers."

    - Leicester Tigers

