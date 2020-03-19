NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Tick, tock ... time runs out to find a Super Rugby 2020 winner

    2020-03-19 13:30

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    The Super Rugby trophy will have no 2020 winner etched on it as the deadly coronavirus sweeping the world takes understandable precedence.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    On Wednesday, SA Rugby suspended all rugby until the end of April, in line with government's policies and objectives on stemming the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    That SA Rugby decision alone rules out the tournament concluding on time as Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos is on record as saying if the tournament didn't resume within five weeks of its suspension (March 13-15 after Round 7), there simply wouldn't be enough time to find a winner.

    A break in play until the end of April (re-starting at the earliest on the weekend of May 1/2 with what should've been Round 14) would mean a seven-week gap.

    While New Zealand and Australia have both indicated they plan on continuing to train behind closed doors, both countries on Thursday confirmed they would be closing their borders to non-residents.

    While some derbies matches in each country may go ahead in time, they will merely serve as preparation for the mid-year incoming tours - should they go ahead - with their scheduled 4 July start date, a fortnight after the Super Rugby final.

    As things stand in 2020, the Sharks top the overall log on 24 points, albeit having played one match more than both the second-placed Australian Conference leaders, the Brumbies (23), and the third-placed New Zealand Conference top side, the Crusaders (23).

    The 2020 Super Rugby tournament is the 25th since the first edition back in 1996.

    New Zealand sides have triumphed on 17 occasions, with all five of their sides having tasted success: Crusaders (10), Blues (3), Chiefs (2), Hurricanes and Highlanders (1 apiece).

    The Brumbies (2), Waratahs and Reds (1 each) have handed Australia glory over the years, while the Bulls (3) are the only SA winners to date.

    Read More On:  super rugby rugby coronavirus

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Chiefs and Crusaders enter voluntary...
    Bulls reveal costly price of...
    Coronavirus | Stormers centre fears...
    Sanction for Stormers' Du Toit...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, TBC 08:05
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, TBC 10:15
    Saturday, 21 March 2020
    • Highlanders v Lions, TBC 05:45
    • Blues v Brumbies, TBC 08:35
    • Waratahs v Bulls, TBC 10:45
    • Sharks v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Jaguares v Stormers, TBC 21:40
    Friday, 27 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Bulls, TBC 08:05
    • Reds v Brumbies, TBC 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     