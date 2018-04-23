Thomas the 'Tank' can be one of world's best - coach
2018-04-23 20:05
Durban
- Sharks coach Robert
du Preez believes that Thomas 'Tank' du Toit can
turn into one of the best tighthead props in the world.
Du Preez was speaking after Du
Toit's man-of-the-match performance helped his side to a 24-17 Super Rugby win
over the Stormers in Durban on Saturday.
Du Toit, a loosehead by trade,
has been shifted across to tighthead over the past couple of seasons with Du
Preez adamant that he is best suited to the No 3 jersey.
It is a decision that has not
gone down well with Sharks supporters, who have watched Du Toit struggle to
make an impact in his new position.
On Saturday, though, he more than
held his own in the scrums while he was immense in open play.
"I've always said that
Thomas has got incredible talent and you just have to persevere," Du Preez
explained after the match.
"It's very easy to turn
around after one or two games that didn't go well and make changes or move him
back to loosehead.
"Tonight he showed that he
can become one of the best tightheads in the world."
It seems a massive call on the
surface, but Du Preez has always been adamant when it comes to Du Toit's
capabilities.
Du Preez was also full of praise
for centre Lukhanyo Am, who put in another solid performance and scored a try.
"Lukhanyo was outstanding
and he's going to play a lot of Tests for the Springboks," Du Preez said.