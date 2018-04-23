NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Thomas the 'Tank' can be one of world's best - coach

    2018-04-23 20:05

    Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes that Thomas 'Tank' du Toit can turn into one of the best tighthead props in the world.

    Du Preez was speaking after Du Toit's man-of-the-match performance helped his side to a 24-17 Super Rugby win over the Stormers in Durban on Saturday. 

    Du Toit, a loosehead by trade, has been shifted across to tighthead over the past couple of seasons with Du Preez adamant that he is best suited to the No 3 jersey. 

    It is a decision that has not gone down well with Sharks supporters, who have watched Du Toit struggle to make an impact in his new position. 

    On Saturday, though, he more than held his own in the scrums while he was immense in open play. 

    "I've always said that Thomas has got incredible talent and you just have to persevere," Du Preez explained after the match.

    "It's very easy to turn around after one or two games that didn't go well and make changes or move him back to loosehead.

    "Tonight he showed that he can become one of the best tightheads in the world."

    It seems a massive call on the surface, but Du Preez has always been adamant when it comes to Du Toit's capabilities. 

    Du Preez was also full of praise for centre Lukhanyo Am, who put in another solid performance and scored a try.

    "Lukhanyo was outstanding and he's going to play a lot of Tests for the Springboks," Du Preez said.

     

    Fixtures

    Friday, 27 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Sunwolves, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Stormers v Rebels, Cape Town 15:05
    Saturday, 28 April 2018
    • Reds v Lions, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Jaguares, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Crusaders, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 04 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Jaguares, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    Results

    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 10 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
