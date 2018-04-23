Thomas the 'Tank' can be one of world's best - coach

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes that Thomas 'Tank' du Toit can turn into one of the best tighthead props in the world.

Du Preez was speaking after Du Toit's man-of-the-match performance helped his side to a 24-17 Super Rugby win over the Stormers in Durban on Saturday.

Du Toit, a loosehead by trade, has been shifted across to tighthead over the past couple of seasons with Du Preez adamant that he is best suited to the No 3 jersey.

It is a decision that has not gone down well with Sharks supporters, who have watched Du Toit struggle to make an impact in his new position.

On Saturday, though, he more than held his own in the scrums while he was immense in open play.

"I've always said that Thomas has got incredible talent and you just have to persevere," Du Preez explained after the match.

"It's very easy to turn around after one or two games that didn't go well and make changes or move him back to loosehead.

"Tonight he showed that he can become one of the best tightheads in the world."

It seems a massive call on the surface, but Du Preez has always been adamant when it comes to Du Toit's capabilities.

Du Preez was also full of praise for centre Lukhanyo Am, who put in another solid performance and scored a try.

"Lukhanyo was outstanding and he's going to play a lot of Tests for the Springboks," Du Preez said.