This week's SA Super Rugby gold goes to ... Andre Esterhuizen

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town - Here
is my personal choice, in a round-by-round exercise, of South African players
to lead the charge for excellence in the sixth week of Super Rugby 2020.
GOLD: Andre
Esterhuizen (Sharks)
Just another
weekend dominated, in a South African sense, by the exploits of the Sharks.
A host of
them excelled once more in the 33-19 disposal of the Jaguares at Kings Park on
Saturday … including Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who has been a repeat visitor to this
little exercise already, Curwin Bosch, named the official player of the match,
Aphelele Fassi, the returning S’bu Nkosi, plus the less heralded likes of James
Venter and Kerron van Vuuren.
There were
others, too, but my own choice for standout - even if some might see it as a
little against the grain - was that human piledriver of an inside centre,
Esterhuizen.
The nearly 26-year-old
has been something of an unsung hero all season to this point, as his highly
physical qualities have either directly or indirectly been responsible for many
of their crisp attacking plays and the open-play majesty of some of their
speedier, more naturally flair-laden customers.
Esterhuizen
sucks in defenders like popcorn beneath the couch to a vacuum cleaner, a
necessary fact based to a large degree on his formidable 110kg frame that makes
him very much like a brawny, big-leg-drive No 7 flanker: it just frees up so
much more space in channels beyond his own.
But the
eight-cap Springbok isn’t all blunt instrument - he mixes up his game with
increased relish to be an attacking threat of his own, given his good eye for
situations (especially from deep, of late) and flourishing draw-and-pass
abilities.
Sadly soon
to be Harlequins-bound, where his main strengths should suit English rugby down
to the ground, Esterhuizen joined the four-try harvest against the
Argentineans.
In a tribute
in commentary on Saturday that said it all, SuperSport’s Bok legend Butch James
observed: “The Sharks’ next big signing will have to be a No 12 … Andre’s going
to be a huge loss.”
SILVER: Rosko
Specman (Bulls)
There hadn’t
been many Bulls players queueing up for recognition up to Saturday, had there?
But that
changed a little for the better in their back-to-life, 38-13 victory over the
Highlanders.
While you
have to be careful not to get too carried away at times by individual prosperity
on the score-sheet, Specman’s hat-trick of tries did make him an appealing
candidate for most luminary player from their ranks.
Even before
he had got over the whitewash, the diminutive left wing and sometimes Sevens
ace was already keeping the visitors’ defence stretched with his twinkle-toed
ability to change his running line in a jiffy; it brought reminders to me of
the heyday of another pocket rocket in South African rugby, Brent Russell.
Specman is
also very adept at finding space from the seemingly most claustrophobic of
situations.
His
constructiveness all came to sensational fruition in a pivotal 16-minute period
midway through the second half, when the 1.76m flier, his finishing qualities
already so renowned, registered his threesome of tries in rapid succession …
including one when he still had bits of tissue/cotton wool up his nostrils
after taking a nasty blow as he touched down for an earlier score.
BRONZE: Aphelele
Fassi (Sharks)
Again, you
could argue until the cows come home about exactly which Sharks players should
feature.
But Fassi’s
increasingly devastating elusiveness on the run, and ability to explode through
a gap with those long, swift legs of his, caught the eye several times to
telling effect against the Jaguares, who struggled to match the general tempo
of their hosts until the last quarter or so, when Sean Everitt’s charges began
to show understandable “post-tour fatigue”.
While the
galloping fullback didn’t get in the try column himself in this game, he was a
front-foot menace repeatedly, and it is also increasingly obvious that his
assertiveness as a defender (while still not a perfect department for him) is constantly
on the up.
We may well
reach a situation later this season where the 22-year-old thrill merchant from
King William’s Town becomes a major threat to more seasoned ex-Shark Willie le
Roux’s current status as first-choice Springbok No 15.
*Agree? Disagree?
Let me hear your own SA player ‘podium’ thoughts from the weekend on Twitter:
@RobHouwing