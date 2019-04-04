Swys turned down other offers to stay with Lions

Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has shed more light on his decision to extend his stay at the Johannesburg franchise.

It was announced on Tuesday that De Bruin had signed a two-year contract extension.



The 59-year-old became Lions head coach last year, taking over from Johan Ackermann who left to coach Gloucester in England.



De Bruin, who served as Ackermann’s assistant since 2013, led the Lions to a runners-up finish in the 2018 Super Rugby competition.



De Bruin told reporters in Johannesburg that he had turned down opportunities elsewhere.



"There have been opportunities, to be honest, it is a big world out there," he admitted.



"After big consideration with my family and my agent, James Adams, we came to the conclusion that it is the right thing to stay. We have not finished what we started."

Last month, De Bruin also signed a contract with SA Rugby which will see him travel as an assistant coach with the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

In their next assignment, the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park on Friday, with kick-off scheduled for 19:10.

Teams:

Lions



15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Vermaak, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Stephan Lewies, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Hacjivah Dayimani, 23 Sylvian Mahuza/Wandisile Simelane

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Aphelele Fassi