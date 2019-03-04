Swys slams Lions after Bulls 'rugby lesson'

Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin says that the Bulls gave his side a 'rugby lesson' in Saturday's Super Rugby derby.

Having contested the last three Super Rugby finals, the Lions have now slipped to two losses from three in 2019 and were comfortably second best against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday as they slipped to a 30-12 loss.

In his post-match press conference, De Bruin was clearly disappointed with the performance and he as far as calling it one of the lowest points of is Lions career.

"No excuses. We were outplayed by a much better team on the day and we'll have to go work very hard to rectify our mistakes. Congratulations to them ... they taught us a rugby lesson," De Bruin said.

"We never saw the ball for the first 24 minutes and we need ball to play. They suffocated us well. We battled in the air ... I don't think we caught one.

"There is nobody to blame. It starts with me ... we'll take it from there.

"There were a few times when I thought we could come back, but we just couldn't finish, and I think our discipline was nowhere. If you give silly penalties, you can't win games.

"All of us must be man enough to accept it and start to fix these things. We can't be happy whatsoever.

"This is one of the lows. When the Hurricanes gave us a 50-3 I almost had the same taste in my mouth. It's my 93rd game involved here, and it is one of the most disappointing results."

The Lions are next in action when they host the Jaguares on Saturday, with kick-off at 15:05.