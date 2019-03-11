NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Swys signs contract with Boks for World Cup

    2019-03-11 12:25

    Cape Town - Swys de Bruin has signed a contract with SA Rugby which will see him travel with the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

    According to Netwerk24, the Lions mentor put pen to paper on Friday.

    "I feel honoured that Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) asked me to go to the World Cup. Attack will be my responsibility. It's a wonderful opportunity. I thank God for it," De Bruin said.

    De Bruin was also part of the Springbok management team during the 2018 season.He remains the head coach of the Lions but is yet to extend his contract with the Johannesburg-franchise for the 2020 season.

    The 59-year-old became Lions head coach last year, taking over from Johan Ackermann who left to coach Gloucester in England.

    De Bruin led the Lions to a runners-up finish in the 2018 Super Rugby competition.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bookies buy into Bulls, make them...
    Sharks coach: We've been 'beaten up'...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4
    Much for Sharks to ponder during bye...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 19:10
    Saturday, 16 March 2019
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 06:15
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Lions v Rebels, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     