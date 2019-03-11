Swys signs contract with Boks for World Cup

Cape Town - Swys de Bruin has signed a contract with SA Rugby which will see him travel with the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

According to Netwerk24, the Lions mentor put pen to paper on Friday.

"I feel honoured that Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) asked me to go to the World Cup. Attack will be my responsibility. It's a wonderful opportunity. I thank God for it," De Bruin said.

De Bruin was also part of the Springbok management team during the 2018 season.He remains the head coach of the Lions but is yet to extend his contract with the Johannesburg-franchise for the 2020 season.

The 59-year-old became Lions head coach last year, taking over from Johan Ackermann who left to coach Gloucester in England.

De Bruin led the Lions to a runners-up finish in the 2018 Super Rugby competition.